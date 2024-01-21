Boost efforts to protect young women’s lives

The macabre killings of young women in short-term rental accommodation are fuelling fears of the possible harvesting of body organs for sale overseas.

This has been intensified by revelations that some body parts of the university student killed at Roysambu on Nairobi’s northwestern outskirts are missing.

Police have also confirmed that another woman, who reportedly jumped from the balcony of an apartment in the Lang’ata area, was actually murdered. A post-mortem examination has confirmed that she died of a head injury caused by blunt force trauma. These two cases and others must be quickly and thoroughly investigated. The killers could be part of a criminal ring that targets women on dating sites and social media.

The killers have been exploiting the allure of money and the good life that easily entices young women, including students, to venture out and meet male strangers. This and other crimes have been eased by the availability of online communication.

The university student had reportedly reluctantly agreed to meet this total stranger, who apparently had devious intentions. Her desire for fun ended in a bloody painful death, with the killer seizing her head, mobile phone and other personal items.

Several suspects are in police custody. This and other incidents have brought to the fore the need for young women to be more careful about the people contacting them. The breakdown of the traditional cultural system for aunts mentoring girls in this tricky area of dating has left many youth exposed to grave danger.

The spate of killings has shocked and angered many Kenyans, igniting an online campaign for the protection of girls and women.

Parents should be more vigilant and monitor their children’s movements and also question them about their source of money, expensive gadgets and extravagant lifestyles.

The government has issued a directive requiring hotel guests, and those in other accommodation and lodging establishments to hand in their identification documents to the owners during their stay.