Boost efforts to curb increased terrorism

The string of bomb blasts that rocked Kampala yesterday, in which several people were killed, points to a resurgence of terrorism in Uganda and the region. The latest suspected terrorist bomb attack in the country occurred near Parliament in downtown Kampala.

That there is more to the incidents than ordinary crime is evident in the attackers’ choice of targets. These appear to be well-coordinated assaults to cause panic. One of the explosions occurred near a police station.

The recent incidents are a source of concern across the East African region as Uganda has some experience and expertise in fighting terrorism. Like Kenya, Uganda has contributed troops in Somalia in a bid to shore up the government in Mogadishu. For their role in Unisom, both countries have been targeted by the Al-Shabaab terrorists fighting their government.

However, Uganda is not the only country grappling with an apparent upsurge in terrorism. Kenya, which shares a largely porous 900-kilometre border with Somalia, has seen a similar increase in terrorist acts.

The government last week recalled police officers from leave as a precautionary measure to deal with terrorists likely to take advantage of the breakdown of law and order in Somalia, Ethiopia and Sudan to launch attacks in Kenya.

The situation has been heightened by the escape of three convicted terrorists from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi. Deadly terrorists are on the run and could strike innocent Kenyans. The government has put a Sh60 million bounty on their heads.

Kamiti is among the most highly guarded prisons in the country. It should worry all, but especially the authorities, that such a heavily guarded facility was so easily breached. There is a need for a thorough investigation to establish whether it was a lapse in security or collusion with wayward prison officials.