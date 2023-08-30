Boost effort to curb disasters

Disaster preparedness is an area in which the government has not done so well in the past. Even when there are all the signs that something could go terribly wrong, the people have tended to ignore warnings to take precautionary measures. This is inexcusable, considering the technological advances in detecting danger with more accurate weather forecasts, for instance.

According to the latest forecasts by the Meteorological Department, heavy rains are expected to pound the country from next month or in October as a result of the El Nino phenomenon. People should be warned that floods and landslides will wreak havoc in most of the country.

There have been such deadly weather occurrences in the past that destroyed homes, and infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and sparked epidemics such as malaria that claimed hundreds of lives. There is a need to boost the capacity to deal with this challenge.

The government seeks to raise Sh33 billion to deal with the impact of the expected heavy El Niño-induced rains. Those funds should be used to boost food security, community resilience, agriculture and water supply. It should also enhance sanitation, livestock rearing, health and nutrition, education, child protection, peace and security.

With rapid and unplanned urbanisation, widespread poverty in towns and rural areas, climate change and environmental degradation, the people and assets are at a grave risk. Typical preparedness measures include aid, training the emergency personnel and concerned citizens, conducting disaster exercises to test capabilities and mounting hazard education campaigns.

To avert deaths and destruction, measures need to be undertaken in advance by the government, organisations, communities and individuals to better respond and cope with the immediate aftermath of a disaster. The main goal is to save lives and livelihoods.