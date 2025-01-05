Boost efficiency to curb Hustler Fund defaults

The beginning of the New Year is a time for the authorities to reflect on their achievements and challenges and make solid resolutions to guide the country on the way forward.

For President William Ruto’s two-year-old administration, there has been little progress, thus dampening the people’s great expectations, when they elected the Kenya Kwanza coalition in August 2022.

During the campaigns, he and his team portrayed themselves as supporters of the struggling Kenyans they dubbed as hustlers, and whose well-being they promised to immediately improve.

Instead, there is despair all over, with immense frustration and disappointment among this majority in the population of nearly 56 million.

However, President Ruto has asked for a little patience, assuring those willing to listen that he will prove his critics wrong. He says the government is on track to boost prosperity, thanks to his pet initiatives, including the Hustler Fund, the affordable housing programme and health insurance.

None of the flagship projects is doing well, with the Hustler Fund under siege over rising loan defaults. This is hardly surprising.

The economy is in a shambles, with the high cost of living afflicting everybody. As a result, the money the hustlers borrow is not making a difference.

Disbursements to the Hustler Fund have declined by 93.3 per cent to Sh800 million in the Financial Year ending June 2024. And the government is now threatening to blacklist the defaulters.

The State allocated Sh12 billion to the revolving fund to compete with digital lending platforms such as Safaricom’s M-Shwari.

The Hustler Fund mobile loans range from Sh500 to Sh50,000. Initially, the fund received Sh12 billion from the Exchequer, which has dropped to Sh2 billion.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has put on notice the 19 million, or 90.4 per cent defaulters.