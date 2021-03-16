Boost Covid jabs drive

The rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has been rather low-key since the arrival in the country of the first consignment.

The first doubtful step was the absence of President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top leaders during the much-touted big launch of the vaccination in Nairobi.

The second source of concern is external. It is the reports that some European countries have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as a precautionary measure following reports of blood clots and death.

Even though the European Medicines Agency and the United Kingdom’s regulatory body have given assurances on its safety, doubts still linger on. Many other countries, including Norway, Austria, and Italy, have also suspended the use of the vaccine.

This is an anti-climax in the much-awaited campaign. There was a lot of excitement ahead of the arrival of the vaccine, but the uptake appears to have slowed down.

Safety of vaccine

A signal of the things to come was the rejection of the vaccine by a group of doctors who are Catholics. Interestingly, their own bishops rejected their stand.

What many are now wondering is whether the vaccine is really safe for use or if it has any side effects, they may not be life-threatening. The first 1 million doses of the vaccine are already in the country.

Doubts have arisen because some top government officials, who should be leading by example, appear not enthusiastic enough about getting the jabs themselves.

In other countries, the top leaders have publicly been inoculated. They include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose public vaccination has boosted the campaign.

Ironically, in Kenya, there had been a public outcry following reports that the priority in the vaccination would be given to the politicians.