Boost child protection

The findings of the latest report on child sexual exploitation and abuse, “Out of the Shadows”, has put Kenya on a pedestal but Kenyan children still cry foul for a shadowy justice system.

Kenya came second to South Africa in the index ranking in the continent, thanks to its progressive laws and policies that give the country a competitive edge as regards child rights and welfare.

Ironically, the same report shows that Kenya has the worst environment for bringing up children. A study conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020 revealed that one in two young adults in the country have experienced a form of violence, including sexual abuse, in their lifetime.

As the digital world revolutionises every aspect of our lives, perpetrators of child and sexual exploitation and abuse are now available both online and offline. Experts warn that gatekeeping has to start in our households. This, however, cannot be possible if there is a knowledge gap.

The robust laws and policies in the country only seem to be a short-term fad that invites fanfare during policy launches and passing of the landmark laws. The children of Kenya, who are the intended users of those laws, are suppressed by policies that should uplift them.

The Department of Children Services at the Ministry of Labour should ensure that justice for abused children is served promptly and in all parts of the country. The courts should not allow their hands to be oiled by offenders of child sexual exploitation and abuse but ensure that the culprits are speedily brought to book.