Boost blood donation culture 

Not many people realise or ever think about blood donation as a simple, harmless procedure that can save lives. It is mostly when close relatives are admitted to the hospital and there is an urgent appeal for blood that this grave reality dawns on many.

Hospitals have been routinely sending out appeals as their blood stocks easily run out, hampering urgent delicate surgeries to save the lives of the critically ill, including the high numbers of road accident victims.

Today, many hospitals do not have adequate amounts of blood in their banks for any eventualities. This is largely because the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBTS) is unable to supply them, posing a grave risk to patients who urgently require a blood transfusion.

In the past, the KNBTS has done a commendable job of creating public awareness about the need for volunteers to donate blood. Whereas the annual blood donation week used to be a robust opportunity to encourage people to come forward, this has, sadly, been left mostly to primary school pupils and their secondary school counterparts. But it is often a disjointed effort that ends up realising much less than what the hospitals need.

Some of the hospitals have not been receiving up to 90 per of their blood requests from the agency, according to an audit report. It has only been able to supply 54 per cent of the demand, which is a glaring failure and incompetence of the national blood donation programme that is contributing to the high mortality rates. This is especially so among women who fail to get blood transfusions while giving birth.

Blood transfusion is a key part of modern healthcare. The WHO recommends that for a country to meet its blood and blood component requirements, it should collect blood from at least one per cent of its population annually.