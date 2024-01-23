Boost and tax digital sector

Young people who work so hard to earn a living for themselves deserve encouragement and support. However, like every other eligible Kenyan, they are obliged to pay taxes to enable the government to meet its crucial financial commitments. This is a patriotic duty that should be cherished by all, as without taxes national development would remain a pipedream.

The fast-growing digital industry is one in which many resourceful, talented and creative young men and women are putting their best foot forward to fend for themselves and support their families. But as it has been generally noted, this is also one of the most difficult areas to pin down and tax and yet it raises substantial funds for the key players in self-employment or in direct jobs.

The digital sector has been identified as the third most difficult to tax after informal businesses and agriculture. Now, Parliament wants the tax base expanded in these difficult areas to raise more revenue for the government. However, it should tread carefully lest it kills the goose that lays the golden egg.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee is rooting for a revision of the National Tax Policy to cover digital or electronic payments and expand the tax base. The fast-evolving online landscape that is proving so tricky to handle includes digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Parliament has already approved the draft NTP, which seeks to address the challenges in tax administration.

There is low tax compliance, challenges in international taxation and delays in settling tax disputes. The digital sector is a new area that calls for utmost care in policy formulation. It is the desire of the government to also rope in other informal businesses to enable it to mobilise more resources for its vital programmes through taxation.

But as it seeks to widen the tax base, the government should also provide incentives for youth to make more money from digital services and products.