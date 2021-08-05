Boon for civil servants

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s directive to ministries, departments, and other government agencies to grant civil servants a salary increase is good news. It’s certain that he would not have asked the ministries to budget for the increments if there were no resources to enable this to be done.

This welcome development comes at a time when Kenyans are reeling under a severe economic crisis that has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic that has been raging across the country and the whole world for over a year.

The rising cost of living has badly eroded Kenyans’ buying power. Every segment of the economy has been adversely affected, with huge job losses, and the public sector is no exception.

Of course, aware of the perennial bloated public wage bill, the Treasury has advised that no resources should be allocated for new recruitment and the hiring of interns and casuals. There will also be no upgrades unless there had been prior approval of such expenditure.

Freeze on pay increases

It will be recalled that in June, the government halted public sector salary increments, saying, the economy was under duress due to the coronavirus disease burden. Then, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) announced a freeze on pay increases in the public sector, revealing that it would save the country Sh82 billion.

The freeze on pay increases was said to have been one of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the loans that the government badly needs. The IMF had reportedly announced a Sh250 million loan.

It is unlikely that CS Yatani would have asked for money to be allocated for pay increases without consulting with the SRC, whose mandate is to advise on the salaries and other emoluments of public servants.