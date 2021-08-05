Boon for civil servants

  • The rising cost of living has badly eroded Kenyans’ buying power.
  • Every segment of the economy has been adversely affected, with huge job losses, and the public sector is no exception.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s directive to ministries, departments, and other government agencies to grant civil servants a salary increase is good news. It’s certain that he would not have asked the ministries to budget for the increments if there were no resources to enable this to be done.

