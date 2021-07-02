Bolster women’s football

The 2020/2021 Kenya Women’s Football Premier League season came to a conclusion on Sunday, with Thika Queens emerging champions. Thika Queens beat Gatundu Sports 2-0 at the Nakuru Agricultural Showground, in a match that capped the season that started in November.

The league, which was divided into two zones, proved highly competitive with 16 teams participating. However, the league was plagued by problems that could have been avoided.

Most of these hiccups had to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. But a trend emerged where cash-strapped teams were forced to forfeit matches, thereby lowering the quality of the competition. For instance, Makolanders and Mathare United forfeited some matches because they could not travel owing to lack of finances.

FKF only presented Thika Queens with a cash prize of Sh350,000, while outstanding players went home empty-handed. Although this was an improvement from Sh250,000 for the previous season, the federation should have awarded outstanding players.

Runners-up Gatundu Sports only received medals, while the season’s top scorer Mwanahalima Adam got a pat on the back for her exploits. The excuse given was that there was no money, yet last year the federation signed a Sh1.2 billion five-year sponsorship deal with betting firm BetKing.

Developing the local game

At the time, FKF indicated it would allocate Sh12 million to the women's league. The federation also promised to set aside Sh1 million as prize money for the league winners. The league was played in zones to cut costs and walkovers.

FKF receives grants from Fifa and the Confederation of Africa Football totalling Sh300 million annually. It also received a grant of Sh100 million from pay TV channel StarTimes.

Kenya was selected for the Fifa Women’s Football Division pilot programme in 2019, for which FKF received Sh60 million for women’s development. Since qualifying for the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, the women’s national team has been on the decline and failed to qualify for the 2018 edition of the biennial tournament. The team can only improve through a robust local league and a clear development plan for the local game.