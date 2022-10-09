Bodybuilding revival good

Eldoret, popularly the “City of Champions” for producing world-class distance runners, came alive on Saturday but with a different sport this time around: The East Africa Bodybuilding Championship. Former Mr Kenya Rashid “Gift” Issa from Nairobi beat close to 100 musclemen from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to be crowned the champion, pocketing the Sh1 million top cash award.

The success of the event, organised by Rupa Fitness Centre, proved that both the local and regional fraternity is yearning for a revival of the sport that has been in the doldrums for years. The high standards exhibited were reassuring.

Kenya has not had stable leadership in the sport for over five years with wrangles tearing the Kenya Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (KBFF) apart that Chris Omedo leads.

There has been no proper calendar of events with KBFF coming up with a handful of contests in a season. Gone are the days when the country regularly graced major international events, like the World Boxing Building Championships.

Since the days of the legendary Mickey Ragos and later Chem Chweya, Leonard Lihanda and Meshak Ochieng, the sport has been silent. Then we had competitions across the major cities and towns in the country that culminated in the Mr Kenya Championships.

The message from Eldoret was clear: All is not lost and stakeholders in the fitness industry can bring back sanity at KBFF. The endless legal battles before the Sports Tribunal won’t solve anything.

Bodybuilders should also maintain discipline and stay away from banned performance-enhancing substances. Over the past three years, seven bodybuilders have been banned for substance abuse.] Besides, the side-effects of steroids are adverse and even result in death.