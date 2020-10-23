Boda boda operators must enjoy their sweat

The motorcycle business commonly known as boda boda has emerged as a major employer and income earner for a large section of the population.

Official records show there are some 1.4 million registered boda boda operators and who command a monthly income of Sh27 billion. Boda boda is the choice transport in many parts of the country, addressing practical needs in society.

However, few boda operators ever succeed in the business. Part of the challenge is lack of financial literacy and a saving culture. Most of them do not own the motorcycles; they are just riders paid on commission and live a day at a time.

This is the reason we welcome initiatives to organise and support them so that they can benefit from their sweat. Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over an event where the riders' association entered into a deal with various agencies to enable them invest.

Chaos

Through the deal, members of the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya will get an opportunity to invest part of their daily incomes and through that secure lump-sum cash to expand their businesses. Such initiatives that promise to support thousands to grow incomes are encouraging.

Even so, it is important to go back to the basics. The business has been characterised by chaos. The sector is not regulated and efforts to do so have not been successful. Some operators engage in criminal activities and often manipulated and used to do the bidding of some individuals.

They flout traffic rules at will and indeed, have become a cause of numerous road accidents. Not surprisingly, there are full-fledged units in county hospitals for boda boda crash victims. Thus, the orientation and disposition of the operators must change.