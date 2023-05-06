Boards must let public firms’ CEOs do their work

A change of government often comes with an improvement of fortunes for some people and setbacks for others, as reshuffles are effected in ministries, departments and agencies.

This has been the case since the Ruto administration came into office eight months ago. There has been a flurry of appointments, bringing new faces into the management of parastatals and government agencies.

Some have taken to the job with gusto, with serious conflicts emerging in a few agencies. Board members are becoming a burden on the institutions to which they have been appointed.

They meddle in the day-to-day running of the departments, agencies and parastatals, thus hampering their efficiency.

President William Ruto has moved to stop the extravagant spending in the parastatals, where board members make unnecessary financial demands. Some have been asking for posh offices and limousines, and facilitation to visit projects, gobbling up millions in allowances. This is unacceptable, as their appointments are for part-time jobs.

Warning

This racket must be stopped. It is, therefore, quite encouraging to note that Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has written a terse letter, in which he has warned boards to restrict themselves to their mandate, which is policy formulation and oversight.

He has directed Cabinet and Principal secretaries to ensure that corporations in their ministries stick to the code of governance that spells out management board roles. The members are not supposed to perform executive functions.

Some board members influence the appointment of Chief Executive Officers they can easily blackmail into yielding to their extravagant demands.

The majority of those appointed are losers in last August’s General Election. Others have held political offices before and are being rewarded for their loyalty and cronyism through the appointments.

The code should be enforced so that the CEOs discharge their duties without interference from people whose main qualification is being well-connected.