Bloated government not what Kenyans expected

As President William Ruto crafts his administration, the euphoria over his victory and disappointment in the rival camp should now give way to serious reflection. Dr Ruto has already unveiled his Cabinet Secretary nominees, dishing out most of the 23 slots to his political allies who now await vetting by Parliament. The key consideration, it seems, was not necessarily efficiency or the potential to deliver in those portfolios but rather a determination to reward cronies for political expediency.

And the President has created the position of Chief Cabinet Secretary through an executive order as a gift to ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, one of his co-principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. It amounts to sneaking back through the backdoor the Prime Minister post that was scrapped with the promulgation of the current Constitution in 2010.

Whatever the justification, this decision is a tacit reversal of President Ruto’s earlier robust rejection of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), of then President Uhuru Kenyatta and presidential election runner-up Raila Odinga as a ploy by some politicians to create and share high-level positions.

President Ruto has also created three Cabinet-level advisory positions. He has also indicated that he wishes to bring back the Chief Administrative Secretary post, which the High Court declared unconstitutional. And this before he fills the numerous Principal Secretary posts.

A bloated government is contrary to the expectations of Kenyans, who had hoped to see decisive cuts to curb wastage. The new government is likely to surpass President Kenyatta’s as a guzzler of public resources. With seven more PSs, the taxpayers will fork out Sh321 million in salaries over the next five years. The PSs will draw more money in housing, travel and entertainment allowances, medical cover and other perks.

This comes when the country is in an economic abyss, grappling with a high cost of living and huge public debt. In the arid and semi-arid regions, three million Kenyans are starving.