Bite the bullet, reform university education

  • All public universities require urgent and drastic restructuring to survive.
  • As constituted, the universities cannot deliver on their mandate.

The shake-up at the University of Nairobi is timely and should be pushed to its logical conclusion. We need a new order and direction in higher education. All public universities require urgent and drastic restructuring to survive. As constituted, the universities cannot deliver on their mandate for they are quiescent, bloated, highly indebted and unresponsive to the dynamics of the day.

