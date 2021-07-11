Bite the bullet, reform university education

The shake-up at the University of Nairobi is timely and should be pushed to its logical conclusion. We need a new order and direction in higher education. All public universities require urgent and drastic restructuring to survive. As constituted, the universities cannot deliver on their mandate for they are quiescent, bloated, highly indebted and unresponsive to the dynamics of the day.

The UoN has scrapped five positions of deputy vice-chancellor and, in their place, created two offices of associate vice-chancellor to deputise the vice-chancellor. The positions of college principal have been abolished and replaced with executive dean. Together with other radical decisions, the university, while focusing on functionality, seeks to create a nimble and agile administrative structure and leaner workforce.

Arising out of this, the university will have to cut down on its staffing and redundant functions and release resources for critical areas. This comes at a time when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pushing the government to cut down on public corporations and universities.

All along, we have argued that the public universities are unsustainable and need overhaul. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has on several occasions pushed for reforms but was met with stiff resistance.

Serve political interest

Part of the problem of university education is historical and political. Historically, public universities have been conceived as state-sponsored institutions that depend on capitation from the government for upkeep. They are seen as public service entities that do not need to compete or generate own income.

Secondly, these institutions of higher learning are driven by political decisions. Many public universities were established to serve political interest, please political constituencies and create a sense of national equity in the provision of higher education. This is why we now have what are more or less ethnic or region-based universities.