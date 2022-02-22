Bill welcome bid to ease woes of retired soldiers

Serving one’s country with dedication and distinction is a most honourable undertaking as one contributes to the well-being of the nation and its people.

This is what the military does, with the men and women in uniform always ready to protect the country’s territorial integrity. For this, the officers and soldiers are often decorated with medals and their units honoured.

There is, however, some good news in the pipeline for retired soldiers who have served the country on the frontline and in various other sections, including support units such as administration and logistics, should Parliament pass the Military Veterans Bill. Those in service would henceforth retire with a full package of financial and health benefits.

Quite commendable is the proposal to similarly reward the veterans who served in the armed forces since Independence in 1963. They will be entitled to a home while their dependants benefit from an education fund that is to be set up.

It is a shame that some of those who sacrificed a lot to keep their motherland safe languish in squalor, ravaged by disease. This is a great opportunity to reverse the sorry state and confirm that the country still values their selfless contributions. Former soldiers who may have suffered physical or mental illness in the line of duty will be entitled to special benefits.

There is a wide range of good proposals that should go a long way in enhancing pride in military service as even the soldiers discharged or retired on medical grounds will benefit.

The veterans will have access to counselling and treatment for post-traumatic stress and rehabilitation for any condition arising out of service. They will also benefit from education and skills development to tap business opportunities or jobs.

But those dishonourably discharged will not be considered.

This is the practice elsewhere in the world, especially in the countries with powerful militaries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Donning the uniform of a country is one of the highest levels of patriotism as it underlines a readiness to even die defending one’s motherland.