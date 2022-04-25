Bill to block ‘political tourism’ long overdue

The national focus is now almost entirely on the party primaries and the choice of the presidential running mates for the August 9 General Election. However, there is an interesting development that is bound to have a big impact at the grassroots.

The National Assembly has approved a Bill requiring that nominees for special seats in the 47 county assemblies be registered voters in those regions. The Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021, sponsored by Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, seeks to amend Section 34 (8) of the Elections Act to promote “local solutions to local issues” in the counties. There is no good reason, for example, why a registered voter in one county should be nominated in another, even if it is their rural home.

The Bill seeks to block what has been aptly described as “political tourism”. It’s now before the Senate, which has oversight on the counties. If passed, it will need presidential assent.

A peculiar characteristic of politicians is their propensity for switching parties. The primaries have shown that many are solely motivated by personal gain. After singing praises for a party, they will turn around and hurl abuse at it if they lose.

In addition to 1,450 directly elected MCAs, there are 770 special seats in the county assemblies for people who can add value to the devolved units and not be used to reward “strangers”. The seats should go to locals, who understand their problems.

Politicians should contest where they are registered as voters.

Further, while the Constitution has set a maximum two five-year terms for governors, they are free to shift to other counties and run again. There is no shortage of leaders in this country. Those who have served should give way to new faces.

Secondly, it’s messy for people to serve as governors and, after 10 years, seek to become senators or MPs. There is suspicion that such politicians seek to go to the Senate or National Assembly so as to influence cover-up of their misdeeds should a claim be lodged in Parliament concerning their tenure.