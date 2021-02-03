Big test for sugar firms

The outcry by sugar millers about cheap imports that have caused a sharp decline in prices is the latest account of the industry’s woes.

In fact, it is a confirmation that the commodity can be obtained at a better price in the region. This is a wake-up call to the local millers to seek the ways and means to produce more cost-effectively.

What the consumer needs is the availability of an affordable commodity of the desired quality. Besides, it is not the consumer’s duty to sustain the operations of the millers if they cannot produce a commodity that competes with imports.

However, the Kenyan millers may have a point, if what we are seeing is a result of the dumping of dubious sugar on the market through arbitrary importation. They claim that increasing duty-free imports over the past one month have caused a glut in the local market, threatening their own operations.

It is a well-known fact that cartels have in the past smuggled in huge, dubious amounts of sugar from South America and other places, which the local millers could not compete with.

However, the current grouse appears to also target legal imports from the Comesa region, which, incidentally, usually comes in handy as there is always a significant production shortfall. Kenya needs to import sugar to bridge the deficit and stabilise prices due to the poor performance by millers.

The country imports 350,000 tonnes of sugar from Comesa, a window that has, in the past, been blamed for the dumping of the product, distorting prices.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture banned sugar imports, a decision that would later be reversed with stiff regulations against dumping imposed.

Even as we encourage the authorities to strictly enforce the regulations, it is incumbent upon the local millers to improve their efficiency and enhance their competitiveness.