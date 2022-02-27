Big task for cricket body

Finally, Cricket Kenya (CK) held their elections at the weekend in a move likely to usher in a new era in the sport. The newly elected chairman, Manoj Narshi Patel, and his team now have the most difficult task—that of re-engineering domestic cricket, which had been fragmented owing to many years of leadership wrangles.

The CK Independent Elections Panel conducted Saturday’s elections following a year-long stakeholder engagement facilitated by the CK Normalisation Committee headed by Justice (Rtd) Joyce Aluoch. That resulted in a new constitution, which provided the legal framework for conducting the elections.

There is now hope for a virtually dead sport. Last November, the national team was eliminated from the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup race after losing to minnows Tanzania and Uganda in the Africa Region Qualifier in Kigali—a distressing manifestation on how bad leadership, lack of planning and incessant wrangles had ruined a once-flourishing sport.

The sport has suffered since Kenya made the Cricket World Cup semi-finals in South Africa in 2003, our best ever performance on the world stage. Wrangles and court battles, rather than the sport’s development, took over.

The national team’s performance plummeted as players went for months without salaries or allowances. A country that was on the verge of gaining Test playing status back in 2003 is now in the league of minnows, having surrendered its One Day International status in 2015—a development that saw top-flight teams stop touring as the International Cricket Council (ICC) denied Kenya meaningful fixtures.

Sinking to the ICC Division Three in 2018, and the team failing to qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifiers, attests to this free-fall. In August 2019, the ICC also stopped funding CK activities with annual grants of Sh60-Sh70 million put in the back burner pending normalcy in the body’s management.