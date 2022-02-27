Big task for cricket body

Editorial

By  Editorial

Finally, Cricket Kenya (CK) held their elections at the weekend in a move likely to usher in a new era in the sport. The newly elected chairman, Manoj Narshi Patel, and his team now have the most difficult task—that of re-engineering domestic cricket, which had been fragmented owing to many years of leadership wrangles.

