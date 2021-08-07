Big Covid-19 test for PSVs

The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic over a year ago has been bad news for the economy, causing job losses and closure of businesses. One of the most affected sectors of the economy is public transport. It has taken a direct hit from lockdowns to various other restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

As infections increase, the healthcare burden has increased, and so have deaths. However, as the country grapples with the scourge, ways must be found to ensure that not everything grinds to a halt. To enable a resumption of safe movement between the regions, public transport operators were last year required to reconfigure their vehicles.

The operators spent huge sums of money to rearrange the seats to accommodate just about half of their normal capacity. This was meant to create room to effect social distancing in the vehicles, one of the key measures to combat the epidemic. The PSV owners were also required to provide handwashing facilities and sanitise their vehicles.

Spending money on all these facilities while carrying fewer passengers does not make business sense. It has been a delicate balance that is not yielding the needed returns. Some operators have opted to suspend services until the situation improves. This may have prompted the government to reconsider the restrictions.

Public transporters have now been allowed to carry their full capacity, but strictly observe the health protocols. There is a precedent in the airlines and the SGR, which did not have to reconfigure the sitting arrangements. What is alarming, though, is that the Covid-19 threat has increased in recent days, with the new Delta variant wreaking havoc.