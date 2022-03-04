Big boost to war on illegal wildlife trade

Wildlife, which is a major part of the natural heritage bequeathed to humanity, must be jealously guarded and conserved for posterity and prosperity. It has been passed on across generations and it would be a crying shame to just let it perish.

Organised crime gangs in Kenya and other African countries make staggering profits from smuggling ivory and rhino horns, threatening the majestic, irreplaceable wildlife and the tourism industry, which is a key foreign exchange earner for the economy.

Poaching has over the years posed a big threat, but heightened surveillance and protection have drastically reduced the slaughter by greedy merchants and cartels. Intensified arraignment and conviction of poachers and the hefty fines slapped on them have helped reduced illegal killing of wildlife for game trophies.

The significance of wildlife is evident in the fact that 20 per cent of the country’s landmass is occupied by this major tourist attraction. Wildlife accounts for 12 per cent of the national gross domestic product. However, the country has lost more than half of its wildlife resources in the past three decades.

Kenya and the United Kingdom have just launched in Nairobi a financial toolkit to combat illegal wildlife trade. The Wildlife Trade Financial Flows toolkit will enable banks to monitor, spot and flag any suspicious transactions related to trade in wildlife. The platform will enable Kenya to strengthen and share information on wildlife crime, leading to arrests and stopping the illegal trade.