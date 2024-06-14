Big boost to sports sector

If spent according to plan, the enhanced budgetary allocation to tourism, sports and recreation in the next financial year by the National Treasury stands to benefit the local sporting sector.

In his Budget speech, National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u on Thursday proposed an allocation of Sh23.7 billion to the Tourism, Sports, and Recreational sector in the 2024/25 budget proposal.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, Prof Ndung'u had allocated Sh12.5 billion for the sector, which was a 50 per cent reduction from the 2022/2023 financial year.

Out of the proposed Sh23.7 billion budgetary allocation, Sh16.5 billion will go to Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (Sports Fund) up from Sh6.6 billion allocated last year.

The enhanced budgetary allocation to Sports will boost Kenya’s underfunded sports sector, given that the country will host key international sporting championships next year.

Key sporting infrastructure

Kenya is also in the process of building key sporting infrastructure, notably stadiums that will be used for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

The proposals are a big boost to the sporting infrastructural projects, notably stadiums, roads and hotels, that require heavy funding.

Talanta Sports City is earmarked to be ready by December 2025 ahead of the 2027 Afcon, while Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium are also undergoing renovation.

In September, Kenya will host Africa Nations Championships football tournament, and the country will also host the World Rally Championship Safari Rally, Kenya Open Golf Championship, and the Kip Keino Classic next year.