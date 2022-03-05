Big boost to housing

As land becomes increasingly scarce in the urban centres, high-rise buildings have become the new trend and an attractive investment. The biggest frustration for those seeking to buy housing units has been lack of title deeds.

The good news now is that the government has found a solution that is going to fuel growth in the housing sector. It is now possible for one to get a title deed for a sectional housing unit. The government has started issuing the ownership documents for such properties, thus unlocking huge potential in the sector.

The mushrooming of high-rise apartment blocks in Nairobi and other towns is proof of the huge potential for investment that can now be fully tapped.

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney says 10,000 sectional title deeds will be issued in Nairobi in a pilot phase that started last month. So far, 10 transactions have been completed, bringing joy to the new owners.

There are numerous apartment blocks rising to four or more floors, in response to the huge demand for housing. This is also going to boost the government’s affordable housing scheme, with apartment blocks coming up in Nairobi and other towns. Instead of renting out the units, the residents can be encouraged to buy them. Lands officials say there are about 100,000 sectional property units in Nairobi alone.

Thanks to the experiment that started at the NSSF-owned apartments in Embakasi, Nairobi, people who have bought single units can now get their titles. This has been made possible by the passing by Parliament last December of the Sectional Properties Act, which allows for issuance of titles for such units.