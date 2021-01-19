Biden has tough task to reclaim USA’s greatness

Today’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States marks a major turning point in the history of the world’s powerful nation.

It is the end of the country’s most ignominious reign by a cantankerous and disgraced President Donald Trump.

The transition is like no other. Two factors set it up apart.

First, the incoming president is being installed at the peak of a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged America. In keeping with the safety protocols, an acutely leaner crowd will witness the ceremony. Millions more will follow the proceedings remotely.

The second, and most ominous, is that the ceremony is being conducted under tight security for fear of an implosion from the rogue Trump followers.

This comes against the backdrop of the sacrilegious invasion of Congress two weeks ago by rampaging mischief-makers allied to the outgoing president.

President-elect Biden has a tall order. The world is looking up to him to restore decency and sanity to the White House. He has to fight hard to reclaim America’s lost glory and global moral standing.

Chaos and division

In four short years, Trump sank the country to its lowest ebb. He antagonised everyone and isolated the US from the rest of the world. He thrived in chaos and division and, in his megalomaniac nature, concentrated power around himself.

The new president must return America to the world stage. He has to collaborate with the rest of the world to recalibrate a collapsed global economy in the wake of Covid-19. At home and abroad, President Biden has to lead in the fight against the pandemic and the search for its vaccine.

America’s broken ties with the international agencies has to be revived. For Africa and the rest of the developing nations, USA has to renew and expand trade and investment while revise some of the restrictive immigration regulations.

President Biden has a herculean task: Repairing America’s damaged soul, restoring its dignity and reclaiming the position of the US in the global economic and political order.