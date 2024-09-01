Bid to prevent abuse of harambee welcome

Harambee, which means pulling together, is not just a national motto, but also a movement that has since independence been pivotal in mobilising resources for development. It was conceived to complement government efforts.

Through harambees, schools, health facilities and other amenities have been put up to ease shortages of these basic amenities.

However, this positive spirit has also been abused for personal aggrandisement and exploited for selfish benefit.

Harambee has, sadly, also become a conduit through which public resources are illegally channelled or outrightly stolen.

Harambee has also become an avenue for extortion by some public officials. This explains why the government has been keen to restrict the officials’ involvement in harambee projects.

Regulation of public fundraising

In July, President William Ruto banned State officers from participating in funds drives. And he directed the Attorney-General to prepare legislation and a mechanism for structured and transparent contributions.

A Bill is now in the offing that contains a Sh5 million fine for those who will violate the law once enacted. Public officials will be required to get licences to hold harambees should Parliament pass the proposed law.

The Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, seeks to provide a legal framework for the regulation of public fundraising to promote transparency and accountability.

The Bill is also intended to cushion Kenyans from fraudulent, misleading and coercive harambees. It will provide a framework for the people to make informed decisions on voluntary contributions.

If the Bill becomes law, beneficiaries of a harambee will be compelled to specify the source of contributions, and declare the same while filing tax returns.