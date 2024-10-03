Bid to extend leaders’ term limits questionable

Parliament has invited the public to make an input in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2024 before October 24. The Bill seeks, among other things, to increase the term of office of the lawmakers and the President from five to seven years. This is unnecessary and vexatious.

The outrage over the proposal is, therefore, understandable. In November 2022, an MP sparked similar anger when he proposed the removal of presidential limits. The amendment of such a critical issue is no joking matter and must be effected after a rigorous process.

The last thing we need as a country right now is to increase the terms of the political leaders, including the President. Their hefty salaries and allowances are a huge burden to the taxpayers. The leaders are also to blame for wasteful public expenditure.

Under the 2010 Constitution, the President is allowed a maximum of two five-year terms. The 10 years is enough for anyone at the helm of the nation to work hard and establish an impeccable legacy.

More pressing problems

MPs and senators have no term limits. There is no good reason why anyone would even think of extending their tenure from five to seven years. There are currently far more pressing problems that should concern the lawmakers.

Besides the high cost of living, the country has been rocked by strikes by teachers, university lecturers and others. There is also a higher education funding crisis.

The mover of this Bill, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has even been disowned on this one by his own party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Hopefully, even President William Ruto does not approve of this move.

A matter of such a magnitude with its serious implications calls for a referendum. This is a costly business the country cannot afford now. The five-year period is more than enough. If these leaders do a good job, they will most likely be re-elected.