Beware the doping trap

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala’s impressive performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games highlights Kenya’s big potential in the short races in major championships.

Yesterday, he registered a new personal best and national record of 10 seconds, finishing third in Heat One of men’s 100 metres semi-final race. Omanyala, 24, finished behind American Fred Kerley, who timed 9.96 seconds, and Canada’s Andre de Grasse (9.98 seconds).

Despite narrowly missing out on a place in the final of the exciting race in his debut on the global scene, Omanyala posted a marked improvement from Saturday, when he ran superbly in the classification races. While competing in the preliminaries, Omanyala equalled the Kenyan record in 100m of 10.01 seconds, underlining his potential in the short races.

It’s been a long journey to the Olympics for the budding athlete who is a Bachelor of Science student at the University of Nairobi, and his journey shows that with proper structures in place, Kenya can produce talented sprinters.

Omanyala and other Kenyan sprinters have had to train using improvised equipment which pales in comparison to the world-class facilities used by his opponents.

That Omanyala became the first Kenyan runner to reach the semi-finals of the 100m race at the Olympics without a qualified coach attached to him shows that with proper talent programmes and infrastructure in place, Kenya can produce more runners like him.