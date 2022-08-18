Beware new-look Covid

It is just a matter of time before the new strain of Covid-19 is recorded in Kenya. This is a few days after the country declared that it has flattened the curve. Last week, the Indian government and 20 other countries reported that they had discovered a new sub-variant of Omicron, which is not so lethal, but still increases the number of cases.

Nobody knows how much havoc it will cause but scientists predict a surge in other countries besides where the sub-variant is dominant. At the individual level, there is a need to continue being vigilant and observing the health protocols, given that the containment measures were relaxed.

The government is hopeful that, in case the sub-variant enters the country, it won’t cause another surge. Many Kenyans have been infected with at least 34 per cent of adults fully vaccinated. The vaccine immunity may protect against severe illness and admission to hospital. As of yesterday, 9.3 million doses of vaccines had been administered with the government targeting to have vaccinated 27 million Kenyans this month.

With the new variants coming up but not so many people vaccinated, there is a need for a government-driven vaccination campaign to ensure that all Kenyans are protected from the disease, including by giving booster shots. Kenyans who are fully vaccinated and eligible for their boosters should get them, considering that new variants can easily sidestep those fading immune defences and attack again.

Viruses are unpredictable. Make plans to lower the risk of exposure by paying attention to Covid indicators in your community, keeping an eye on the statistics, and, should the number of cases increase, observing the protocols. Always put on your mask in public places, including public vehicles, salons and bars.