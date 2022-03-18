Best wishes to our athletes

The 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships that started yesterday in Belgrade, Serbia is a good stepping stone to the senior ranks for young Kenyans in the biennial competition.

Though the global athletics season is yet to reach the halfway mark, Kenyans have already registered impressive results in competitions. Most notably, Kenyan athletes impressed in the 2022 World Athletics Race Walking Championships in Muscat, Oman on March 4 and 5.

World Under-20 race walk champion, Herristone Wanyonyi, progressed to the senior ranks by finishing fourth in the 10-kilometre contest. Although he did not win the gold medal, Wanyonyi has shown that he can compete in the senior ranks effectively.

Africa race walking champion Samuel Gathimba claimed bronze in the men’s 20-kilometre walk in Oman, becoming the first Kenyan athlete to win a medal in the specialty in a senior world championship event.

Days later, world marathon record holders for men and women, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei, set the fastest times over the distance in Japan in winning the delayed 2021 Tokyo Marathon in 2 hours, 02.40 seconds and 2:16:02 respectively on March 6.

Kenyans will this year compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships planned for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, the 2022 Commonwealth Games (July 28 to August 15) in the United Kingdom and the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships planned for August 1 to 5 in Colombia.

Hellen Obiri (3,000 metres) and Pamela Jelimo (800 metres) are the only female athletes from Kenya to have won gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Likewise, Kenyan men have not won a gold medal at the championship since Caleb Mwangangi’s victory in 3,000 metres in 2014.