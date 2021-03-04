Be vigilant to save parks

The cooperation between Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and several government agencies in combatting the wild fires ravaging Lake Nakuru National Park is commendable. It demonstrates that, if properly harnessed and coordinated, the vast capacity and resources in the various government departments can be put to better use.

But even more significantly, it is an apt answer to the perennial question on the usefulness of the military in peacetime. Critics have often alleged that soldiers just sit in the barracks gobbling up national resources.

Nothing can be further from the truth. Indeed, the forces is a huge industry that can respond to national challenges and also complement civil construction works for the public good. Soldiers are deployed on rescue missions whenever natural calamities and other tragedies occur, even in the remotest parts of the country.

When some years ago Mombasa highway was cut off by floods, the military quickly installed a temporary bridge to restore traffic flow as the damaged section was repaired.

KFD troops

This time round, KDF troops have been deployed to work with Kenya Wildlife Service rangers and the Kenya Forestry Service wardens to prevent further destruction of the park, which is a major tourist attraction. Already, the fires have razed a sizeable part of the expansive wildlife sanctuary, some 200 hectares of grassland, and killed many little creatures therein.

However, the park authorities cannot escape scrutiny for the delay in calling in the military firefighting brigade.

During dry weather, the threat of bushfires is always imminent, hence the need for increased vigilance and enhanced capacity to speedily respond to incidents. The rainy season also presents its own challenges.

Lake Nakuru National Park authorities have not acquitted themselves any better. It’s a shame that the beautiful main gate and offices have been submerged as the lake’s water level increased.