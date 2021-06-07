Be fair while executing the Covid-19 restrictions

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

In March, President Kenyatta imposed new rules to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections and, among them, outlawed political rallies and meetings. However, what we have seen in recent times is worrying. Politicians have persistently defied the directive as they convene meetings and attract large crowds that create a fertile ground for the spread of the virus.

