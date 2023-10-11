Be fair to terror scare tutors

The interdiction of primary and secondary school teachers who had not returned to their stations in the northeastern region due to insecurity is a matter of serious concern. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) needs to review the matter for justice to be done.

The teachers had to flee their stations at the height of terrorist attacks targeting non-locals. Almost 40 teachers have been reportedly killed since 2014.

It is, therefore, unfair to sack the tutors for desertion of duty. The decision comes barely a month after Parliament stopped the interdiction of the teachers who had refused to return to the insecure region.

The teachers had not reported to their schools in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties since the beginning of the third term.

Their failure to return to work not only disadvantages the learners but has also overburdened their few remaining colleagues.

The resulting teacher shortage will adversely affect especially the examination classes. The local leaders, who have likened this to killing education, certainly have a point.

TSC should empathise with the hapless teachers, who cannot defend themselves against armed attackers in the terror-prone region. Indeed, they did not abscond but were uprooted from their stations through threats and violence.

Since there is no proof yet that the grave threat the non-local teachers faced has ended, there is a need for the matter to be comprehensively dealt with to yield a win-win situation.

The teachers should not lose their jobs as the danger is evident while the teacher shortage must also be addressed.