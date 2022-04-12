Be careful with primaries

The trickiest time for political parties and coalitions is here again. This is when they have to pick their flagbearers in the August 9 general election and avoid devastating fallouts. It is potentially the most divisive stage in the electioneering period.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which is backing Deputy President William Ruto’s pitch for State House, and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance of ODM leader Raila Odinga are at this point not sure of what their coalitions will finally look like. With some fringe parties fearing to be shortchanged and threatening to pull out, the coalitions must tread carefully on the choice of presidential running mates or risk implosion.

The biggest headache for Azimio has been Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who accuses presidential aspirant Odinga of betrayal in the past. But his push got the OKA name in the title of Odinga’s presidential race vehicle. DP Ruto, who was initially wary about small regional parties, will throw his hat in the ring through his party, UDA, and not Kenya Kwanza.

Both leading coalitions have issued direct tickets to some candidates to avoid bitter infighting. But that risks alienating supporters of the aspirants who will lose out. Truth be told, however, dishing out direct tickets, especially at the senatorial and gubernatorial levels, is an assault on the people’s freedom of choice, which is a cardinal principle in a democracy like ours.

Besides, the parties and coalitions should go for choices that unite Kenyans and also put into account gender equality and other key factors. Ruto and Odinga have two weeks to pick their presidential running mates, decisions that will have huge implications in the race to State House. They are expected to submit the names to the IEBC by April 28.