Be careful with parties’ powers on nominations

The sacking of Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura and his quick replacement by veteran politician Sammy Leshore was unprecedented. Mr Mwaura’s nomination was nullified by Jubilee Party for his disloyalty and allegiance to a different outfit, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) — the adopted home for Tangatanga group, which is a breakaway faction of Jubilee Party that coalesces around Deputy President William Ruto.

The nullification of Mr Mwaura’s nomination was harsh and vengeful. But it illustrates the power that political parties wield, which should be critically interrogated. There is danger of such powers being misused by rogue party leaders to the detriment of members.

Parties are vehicles for political mobilisation. They compete for political power and the successful one forms the government. They must be democratic so that they can be trusted to promote democracy if they ascend to power. They must give room for dissent and allow members to think independently and express themselves freely. Which is not to compromise party discipline; that is paramount and must be observed.

Repressive practices

Party expulsions and subsequent disqualification of MPs was widespread under the Kanu single party rule in the 1980s. A situation obtained where nobody dared to oppose the party leadership; the effect was suppression and oppression. This triggered the campaigns for reforms that culminated in multiparty politics in the early 1990s. The citizens fought to have choices and make political decisions that best suited them.

The 2010 Constitution was intended to expand democratic space and civil liberties. Among others, it has an elaborate Bill of Rights to buttress those entitlements. Even so, some statutes undermine the spirit of the Constitution. What is happening is a replica of those dark days of Kanu hegemony.