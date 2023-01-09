Ban on imported trucks is tricky but essential

Transporters are up in arms over the government’s three-year age limit on imported trucks as it will adversely affect their operations. However, the directive is meant to help curb environmental pollution. Lorries and tractors older than three years may be cheaper but they are also a major source of pollution.

Used car imports account for 85 per cent of the 2.2 million vehicles on the roads in the region. Unfortunately, the East African Community (EAC) does not have a common stand on this crucial issue. The member states must prioritise the ease of doing business but safety is paramount. Whereas Kenya has enforced an eight-year age limit for personal cars, its EAC partner states still allow much older motor vehicle imports.

The ban on trucks of up to 30 tonnes that are older than three years is in compliance with the Transport Climate and Clean Air Coalition’s global sulphur strategy. Unless there is uniformity, the desired overall results will not be achieved as environmental pollution knows no territorial boundaries.

Older trucks registered in the other East African countries easily cross the border and unscrupulous officials even manipulate the sale and transfer of ownership. Kenya allows imports of second-hand cars not older than eight years, while Tanzania’s limit is 10 years.

Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan have no age limit yet their cargo trucks, mostly, pass through Kenya to and from the Mombasa port.

If strictly enforced, the ban will see the cost of doing business skyrocket as the price of a truck, for instance, is likely to rise from Sh7.5 million to Sh20 million. Add to that operational costs and many small-scale transporters will be staring at a bleak future.

It is a delicate balance as transporters will have to fork out more money to buy the newer trucks and, hence, an increase in operational costs. That will also make long-distance trucking more expensive.