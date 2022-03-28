Balanced exam results good reform indicator

The release of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results was met with joy by the various candidates who sat the exam. They deserve congratulations for their performance.

The exam marked the end of the primary school cycle for the candidates whose stay in that level was unexpectedly prolonged by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the last KCPE exam under the Jubilee administration and the third from last as the 8-4-4 system is progressively phased out, to be replaced by the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The results showed a general improvement in performance. For instance, only the class of 2018 had more candidates scoring above 400 in six years. An analysis of the results shows a more realistic presentation of performance as opposed to the dark days of uncontrolled cheating in national exams.

Although the top candidates no longer score the previously high marks, there is a huge improvement in the quality grades in the general candidature. Learners in public schools, who form the majority of the candidature, have over the years fared quite well against their private school counterparts. This is despite challenges such as congestion and teacher shortage.

That the majority of the candidates—893,472 out of the more than 1.2 million—managed 200 to 399 marks and only 1,170 scored below 100 marks shows the class was balanced.

Stopping exam cheating

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with those of Interior and ICT, has been at the forefront of stopping exam cheating that had greatly watered down the credibility of Kenya’s education system. However, we are not yet out of the woods and more vigilance must be enforced to ensure that integrity in exams is ingrained in our national psyche.

The murmurs about exam malpractices that have been doing the rounds during the administration of the 2021 KCPE and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests indicate that the problem has not been stamped out. In the recent past, candidates who were caught cheating were lightly dealt with but the decision to henceforth punish both the wayward teachers and candidates will serve to deter the vice.

Teachers deserve commendation for preparing the candidates even in unusual circumstances over the past two years and still post positive results. The Teachers Service Commission ought to recognise and reward teachers who go beyond the call of duty to ensure the credibility of exams is upheld.

Fix the issues

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has given his assurance that all the candidates will be placed in secondary schools, in line with the 100 per cent transition policy, which has been in place for four years. Laudable as it may be, however, we ought to have drawn valuable lessons by now to fix the issues that still plague the policy. Schools are over-enrolled, creating stiff competition for resources, which ultimately results in indiscipline. The next government must invest heavily in expansion of infrastructure in secondary schools to forestall a disaster from a well-intentioned undertaking.

There are only two more classes remaining to sit the KCPE before full transition to CBC. Education stakeholders are hopeful that the competency-based assessment of the new system, which lays emphasis on continuous assessment, will cure the cut-throat competition malaise blamed for rote learning and cheating associated with 8-4-4. However, more needs to be done to adequately prepare for the transition. It is evident that many parents still lack understanding of how this will work, judging from our national discourse on education.

With the results out, the candidates and their families will be keen to know the secondary school they will join. That is the next hurdle for Prof Magoha as some candidates are usually dissatisfied with the schools they are placed in. The system of placement must be streamlined to make it meaningful and avoid the hectic movements triggered by the announcement of the results. More importantly, schools must be equipped and well-staffed to bring a semblance of equity while all should offer learners an equal chance in life.