Bail out starving Kenyans

As happens year in, year out, the government is concerned about the plight of its starving citizens in 23 of its 47 counties adversely affected by biting drought. Ironically, rains have been falling in the western region and other parts of the country. More downpours are expected as the long rainy planting season sets in. However, the crops that will be planted will not be ready until more than halfway through the year.

Therefore, food supplies will have to be sourced from other places. There are plans to send some Sh680 million through the cash transfer programme to supplement relief food distribution in the affected areas and bail out the 2.7 million Kenyans in dire need of food.

The biggest irony is that as hunger and starvation stalk some regions, there is surplus food in other areas, which cannot be easily moved there due to logistical challenges. The remote northwestern, northern and northeastern regions are more prone to food shortages because of their harsh climate and terrain, but they are not the only ones.

The coastal counties of Kilifi and Kwale are not any better. They are receiving assistance through what has been dubbed the ‘Caravan of Hope’ programme. Also affected are Nyeri and other areas in the Mt Kenya region, Baringo and Kajiado in the Rift Valley.

Relief food is a perennial intervention. It’s not all bleak, though. The weatherman has forecast near-average rainfall in the north-eastern and coastal regions in March, April and May. More rain is expected in the Lake Victoria basin, and the highlands east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.