Bail out needy students to attain full transition

The 100 per cent transition policy is a cornerstone of the education system that confirms the premium attached to learning.

It has in recent years ensured that learners move from one level to the next without discrimination. All pupils who sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination are promoted to secondary school.

However, the reality is that this objective is not being achieved. Having all Kenyans attain a high school education would be a boon to every community, as an enlightened citizenry is not just more productive, but is easier to mobilise for development.

Sadly, there are many children who are yet to join secondary school despite passing the KCPE exam and getting admitted to Form One. Their parents cannot afford to pay fees. Many Form One students stayed home after the recent mid-term break, and their parents were unable to clear fee balances.

Many of the students, who were excited after excelling in the exam and joining their favourite secondary schools, now risk dropping out after tasting learning at that level for only one term. Some of the desperate children are pleading for help from well-wishers so they can return to school.

On March 1, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said more than 160,000 learners had not joined Form One and Grade 7, endangering the 100 per cent transition policy. The transition to junior secondary school under the Competency-Based Curriculum was at 96 per cent, and 91 per cent for Form One. It raises questions as to the commitment to achieving the 100 per cent transition.