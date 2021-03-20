Bad tax regime is killing Kenya’s small businesses

Small and medium enterprises have emerged as the largest drivers of the economy. Many big businesses have come down tumbling due to multiple factors, among them economic depression and failure to quickly adopt to change. This has crystallised into mass lay-offs and, consequently, high levels of unemployment and poverty.

But SMEs offer the promise of growth and expansion. They provide the best alternatives for wealth-creation to retrenched workers, school leavers and unemployed youth. For this reason, the sector requires the government’s full support.

Some efforts have been made to boost the sector. For instance, the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority was established principally to steer the development and growth of the sector. Among others, the authority develops policies to facilitate the businesses and offers market intelligence to promote sale of products.

High fuel prices

However, the sector is going through hard times, and this was the major concern raised at the SMEs’ expo in Nairobi this week. SMEs are struggling, predominantly because of the high cost of doing business in the country.

This is a consequence of high taxation that has pushed up the cost of raw materials. The cost of fuel, electricity and other consumables has also shot up far beyond the reach of citizens. Just this past week, citizens were up in arms due to a steep increase of fuel prices, which is a trigger for a rise in commodity prices. High fuel prices are linked to heavy taxation.