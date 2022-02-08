Back research on HIV vaccine to end scourge

The news that researchers might soon unveil a HIV vaccine is uplifting. Coming at a time when more than 1.5 million Kenyans are living with the virus, according to 2019 statistics, the jab would greatly ease the burden the scourge has wrought on the economy and reverse a trend of many lives being lost to HIV and Aids yearly.

Should the vaccine candidates in advanced stages of trials be found to be efficacious and, therefore, fit to be rolled out commercially, it would be good riddance to the virus that has left a trail of death and destitution, especially in Africa, where many children have been orphaned after their parents died from Aids-related complications.

The search began four decades ago under the leadership of then-US Secretary of Health and Human Services Margaret Heckler and has been marked by many failed trials. Mercifully, the researchers have been unrelenting, seeing in every failure a trove of lessons that further advanced their noble cause.

Aids Vaccine

From 1987, when French scientists, led by Daniel Zagury, came to Africa to conduct trials on a HIV vaccine candidate, to the first human trials outside the continent that were conducted in Thailand in 1990, a lot has been going on in this area.

In Kenya, the first clinical trial was conducted in 2001 by a consortium comprising the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (Kavi), University of Oxford and Kavi Institute of Clinical Research at the University of Nairobi.

The new hope was affirmed less than a week ago when it was announced that IAVI and moderna were conducting highly promising HIV vaccine trials using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.