Back national enterprise

President William Ruto has had to personally respond to the mounting criticism of the decision to hire a private jet for his recent State Visit to the United States, defending it as prudent. Sharp differences have arisen over the high cost of using the luxury jetliner but he says it was the most affordable option available to his office then.

According to President Ruto, using the Boeing 737-700 from Royal Jet, of Dubai, was cheaper at $748,600 (Sh98 million) one way. He has asserted that, as a “responsible steward of public resources”, he should lead from the front in frugality, and that this was cheaper than using the national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ). The Royal Jet’s website says the aeroplane costs an equivalent of Sh2.4 million per hour.

Such extravagance cannot be justified by mere talk of anticipated benefits. Of course it gets even more controversial, considering the apparent snub of KQ, which flies directly to the US. The question that has arisen is whether this was not a spurned opportunity to boost KQ, which has been flying through financial turbulence. Shouldn’t taxpayers’ funds have been spent on this national enterprise to enhance its image?

Having the President fly KQ any time is a huge endorsement of the brand. As the holder of the highest office in the land, President Ruto should actually take the lead in supporting Kenyan ventures. The national carrier needs total backing for its turnaround to profit-making to boost the economy.

Some people have also asked about the presidential jet that was acquired some time back. Does it require upgrading or replacement to carry out its vital role?