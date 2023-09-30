Back Knut’s resolve to deal with sex pests

The days of the sex pests preying on schoolchildren are numbered. Tragically, many of the culprits are the very same teachers entrusted with the responsibility of looking after these young learners. It is betrayal for teachers to subject their charges to such abuse that often results in teenage pregnancy.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has warned its members that those accused of sexual abuse and defilement are on their own. They should not expect any protection from the union. This problem is rampant and must be put to an end. In recent years, some 228 teachers have been sacked or deregistered for engaging in sexual relations with minors under their care.

The culprits know only too well that even their own employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), does not condone such behaviour. Indeed, the TSC has never hesitated to take action against culprits. Some 1,077 teachers were struck off the register in a period of just eight years for engaging in immoral acts with their students. In 2010, some 500 teachers were sacked for professional misconduct, flirting and having sex with students, and impregnating some.

Following the Knut’s warning, ongoing cases should be speeded up so that the guilty can be removed to protect learners from these predators. Those innocent should be taken through due process and cleared. But they must avoid conduct that might have led them to attract suspicion and scrutiny. It is unconscionable for teachers to seduce and defile learners. Those involved must suffer the penalty.