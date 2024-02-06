Back bid to shore up shilling

The Kenya shilling’s sharp decline against the United States dollar and other foreign currencies is a major headache for the government.

This explains why Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge is keen to see the currency stabilised. Indeed, the shilling has been in near-constant decline for almost three years, with little sign of recovery soon.

A depreciated shilling pushes up prices of imported goods and services, leading to a rise in the cost of living as the purchasing power of individuals is reduced. The high public debt, depleted government revenues, and strengthening of the dollar amid Ukrainian and Middle East conflicts, are among the factors reducing the value of the shilling.

The CBK, as the regulator of the financial system, must do all it can to ensure stability. This has proved tricky as it tries to enable businesses and consumers to conduct their transactions. Banks have been requested to avoid aggressive bidding to save the shilling from sliding past the current 160 mark to the US dollar amid increased pressure to service external loans.

Governor Thugge has met with commercial banks’ CEOs and senior Treasury Department staff to assure the lenders of access to dollars to ease the mounting pressure.

It is, therefore, important that the panic that fuels the bids by commercial banks is stemmed. The CBK’s December 5 decision to raise the Central Bank Rate (CBR) from 10.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent, has not arrested the fall of the shilling. The CBK is eying an average of 155 to the dollar should the governors’ charm offensive work on the bank CEOs.