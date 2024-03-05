Avoid tax shocks and woo farmers, traders

Taxation is a patriotic duty and the national obligation of citizens but should never be used to terrorise the people. Instead, they should be continually sensitised and educated on why they must pay taxes, which is to enable the government to meet its huge financial obligations.

If the people see their taxes being used to improve their lives by funding key development programmes, they will be willing to contribute to that effort. But when taxes are collected and squandered, resistance builds up.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seems to have slowed down on its charm offensive to get more people to readily pay taxes and is now adopting unpopular schemes. That is understandable, as KRA has been struggling to meet its tax collection targets, but the solution is not to rock the boat by introducing tougher measures.

True, agriculture and the informal and digital sectors are some of the most difficult areas to tax. While agriculture’s contribution to the gross domestic product is 22 per cent, the National Treasury says the sector’s tax revenue is a meagre three per cent.

This, perhaps, explains why KRA has rescinded its decision to exempt farmers and small-scale traders with an annual turnover of less than Sh5 million from the requirement to produce electronic invoices. The introduction of the electronic tax invoice management (eTims) system is meant to boost collections.

Though well-intended, this will not endear President William Ruto’s administration to farmers and traders. They have all along accused the government of making their lives miserable with its obsession with high taxation.

The use of technology is one of the ways the government intends to seal tax leakages but it is simply too ambitious and bound to create problems. For instance, low-income earners have decried the high cost of producing the electronic invoices for every sale.