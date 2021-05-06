Avoid excessive taxation in bid to finance budget

The major challenge facing the National Treasury is generating revenues to finance the budget. Every year, the National Treasury reports a shortfall in tax collections, leading to borrowing.

This time round, the situation has been made by Covid-19, which depressed economies globally. Productive sectors such as hospitality, transport, manufacturing and agriculture suffered major setbacks due to the containment measures introduced to stem the spread of coronavirus.

External borrowing to fund the budget is fraught with perils. Interests charged on the loans are burdensome and paralyses economies. Experiences in the past few years show how Kenya has found itself trapped in a vicious cycle where it has to keep borrowing to pay off loans and run the economy.

Yet there is evidence that the country can generate own resources and minimise loans. The National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) that came into power in 2002 steadily weaned the country out of loans and at one point financed the budget from local revenues.

Streamline tax collection

The trick to achieve this is to streamline tax collection. This is the background against which National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is making a range of proposals through the Finance Bill 2021 to expand the tax bracket to raise funds for the new budget of Sh3.1 trillion. The current budget is Sh2.9 trillion.

Among the measures is to enlist regulatory agencies to rein in non-tax remitters and also reform governing laws. Enhancing tax revenues requires that every eligible individual and entity is brought within the dragnet. This has been the challenge facing Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Many individuals and firms do not pay taxes. Others pay minimal rates. Largely, it is those in employment, big organisations and some informal set-ups that pay the requisite taxes. Part of the problem is that some taxes are punitive, hence the predisposition to evade them.