Avoid excessive taxation in bid to finance budget

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Every year, the National Treasury reports a shortfall in tax collections, leading to borrowing.
  • External borrowing to fund the budget is fraught with perils.

The major challenge facing the National Treasury is generating revenues to finance the budget. Every year, the National Treasury reports a shortfall in tax collections, leading to borrowing.

