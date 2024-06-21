Avoid cheating in games

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) should work with stakeholders to stamp out cases of cheating in school championships, which are threatening to destroy the integrity of the games.

Claims of cheating spiked as the secondary schools term two games reached the sub-county and county level this month at various venues countrywide, which sound the alarm bell to KSSSA which organises the championships.

In particular, football competitions in Nyamira, Kisumu, Siaya, Mombasa, Kakamega, and Kisii counties saw teams make claims and counter-claims of cheating.

There were claims that some teams had fielded overage players, while others were accused of fielding ineligible players poached from other learning institutions.

At the heart of sports is fairness and sportsmanship, values which foster respect for one another and friendship, and this is why KSSSA should work with education and sports ministries as well as heads of schools to preserve the integrity of the games.

School heads, teachers, coaches, students and all those involved in age cheating and fielding of ineligible players should be held accountable and be punished accordingly.

These vices are a major hindrance to the development of sports talent in the country as many upcoming talented sportsmen and women are denied a chance to compete fairly.

Secondary school games are meant to be a platform for nurturing young talent and not a forum for unscrupulous school heads, teachers and coaches to collude to win competitions unfairly.

The true victims are the legitimate students who deserve a chance to shine and take their talent to the next level.