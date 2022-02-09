Avert teachers’ strike to save the national exams

The threat of a teachers’ strike is the worst news the education sector could have expected at this time.

The school calendar has been one of the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, a lot of work has gone into restoring some stability and a walkout by teachers could badly erode the gains made in the past few months.

The authorities mandated with managing this vital portfolio deserve praise for their resilience, determination and commitment to getting the work done efficiently. They navigated a near one-year closure, only resuming learning amid serious challenges.

This year, the education officials will handle two national examinations, in March and December, culminating in the expected restoration of the normal academic calendar in early 2023.

Two major teachers’ unions and their employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), are engaged in talks to avert the strike that threatens to cripple the national exams scheduled for next month.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) are haggling over a new pay deal. The three parties signed their 2021-2025 collective bargaining agreement last year that had no monetary benefits for members. Now, the unions are arguing that the economy has improved and they, therefore, deserve pay rises. Kuppet wants a 30 per cent raise.

A strike would wreak havoc with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) that runs on March 7-10 and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) due March 14-April 1 as teachers not only supervise but also mark the exams.

As they hold negotiations, the parties must take cognisance of the importance of the exams. The learners have gone through hardship in the past two years due to the pandemic and it’s only fair that sanity is restored in the education sector.