Avert teachers’ strike during exam term

The threat by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) to call a strike is alarming. The third term is too important a period for the preparation and sitting of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) tests for Grades 6, 7 and 8.

The Knut has accused the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of failing to effect a pay increase in July and delays in the remittance of statutory and other deductions, including its members’ bank loan repayments. As the teachers suffer bank penalties, the money will have been deducted from their salaries.

The union has also decried late remittances to health service providers, which has hampered the implementation of the teachers’ medical insurance scheme. Should these demands not be met, the union plans to call a strike when schools reopen next month for the third and last term of the year. Incidentally, it says, this is the best time to call a strike.

However, a strike would disrupt exams, which will determine the future of these young people. True, the teachers’ union has genuine demands. However, the plight of the learners should take precedence over everything else. Without students, we would not have an education system that is a source of livelihood for the teachers.

This has been a difficult year, especially for the examination class. Following the heavy rains and devastating floods that destroyed classrooms and other facilities and flooded compounds, the reopening of schools for the second term was delayed by at least two weeks.

And even after learners reported to school, the repairs of the damaged facilities were continuing and this was a huge inconvenience. The third term should start on time to provide an opportunity for the teachers to put their finishing touches on the exam preparations and rehearsals.

The government is struggling to meet its financial obligations following the rejection of the Financial Bill, 2024, which has led to severe budget cuts. However, reason should prevail with the TSC and the union cooperating to prevent a costly disruption in this key school term.