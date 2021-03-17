Avert starvation deaths

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Report has revealed that 238,000 people are in dire need of emergency food in eight northern and northeastern counties.
  • Not surprising, as these areas are perennially prone to food insecurity.

A gloomy season continues for the country with looming hunger and starvation amid an upsurge in the Covid-19 infections and deaths. It’s a classic case of when it rains, it pours. A reliable report says 1.4 million Kenyans face acute hunger, double the number last year.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.