Avert starvation deaths

A gloomy season continues for the country with looming hunger and starvation amid an upsurge in the Covid-19 infections and deaths. It’s a classic case of when it rains, it pours. A reliable report says 1.4 million Kenyans face acute hunger, double the number last year.

Kenya Food Security Steering Group has, in collaboration with a United Nations agency and other organisations, confirmed that 238,000 people are in dire need of emergency food in eight northern and northeastern counties. Not surprising, as these areas are perennially prone to food insecurity.

The high increase in the number of people at risk of acute starvation is largely due to the poor rains, which has severely undermined an already fragile food security situation in these arid and semi-arid areas. The problem is aggravated by the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in the country over the past year.

Other adverse factors are livestock diseases, a devastating desert locust invasion that was witnessed last year, and which persists with new swarms of the destructive insects crossing into the country from southern Somalia.

Locusts invasion

There are also inter-clan conflicts and general insecurity.

Agriculture remains the major economic driver in the other regions but it is vulnerable to increasing climate shocks and other challenges. The locusts swept across the northern region, racing at breakneck speed towards the Rift Valley grain basket as others were reported at the coast and in the lower eastern region. The voracious insects pose a huge threat.

Another serious problem is the poor distribution of available food. Ironically, there will be hunger and starvation in one region yet plenty of food is going to waste in another.