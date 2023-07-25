Avert national descent into political mayhem

For a country that has been pulled back from the brink of disaster through international mediation in the past, it is sad that there are ominous signs of a repeat of that deadly situation.

Following the 2007/2008 post-election violence in which 1,500 people perished and hundreds of thousands were uprooted from their homes and farms, the unofficial consensus among the leaders and others was that never again should such a conflict occur.

However, the mayhem witnessed during the recent countrywide anti-government protests against the high cost of living, in which scores of lives have been lost and property destroyed, is a harbinger of the possible recurrence of that grim past.

The dragging of two top leaders to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, the Netherlands, to answer to crimes against humanity charges was a big low for the country. Although the cases against then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, the current Head of State, Dr William Ruto, collapsed, appearing before the ICC simply demonstrated the shocking lack of proper mechanisms to solve internal issues. Indeed, a popular refrain among the politicians then was “Don’t be vague; let’s go to The Hague”, confirming the lack of confidence in a local solution.

And now, Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, who has alleged that the country may be on the verge of genocide, has announced a decision by the opposition to collect evidence to present to the ICC on the reported police atrocities against unarmed peaceful demonstrators. That violence has been unleashed on Kenyans whose only sin was to picket.

As that could erode our democratic gains, all the major political players on both sides of the divide should be held accountable and every effort made to avert chaos. If local interventions fail, then the East African Community or the African Union should be invited to mediate between the rival camps.